(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Autism Center and Emirates Autism Society sign MoU







The MoU aims at opening new horizons for supporting students on the autism spectrum.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 1, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority(DHA) today signed a memorandum of understanding

( MoU) with the Dubai Autism Center as part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive healthcare for all members of the community, especially those in critical need of continuous care, including students with autism spectrum disorder in special needs schools.



This signing ceremony took place during the Dubai Health Authority's participation at the Arab Health Congress and Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The memorandum was signed by Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA and Mohammed Al Emadi, Board Member and Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and Majid Sultan Al Mheiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Autism Society.

The memorandum entails the training of staff in special needs schools in Dubai in foundational approaches, as well as enhanced scientific and practical methods to engage with students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in line with the best global protocols, systems, and procedures in this field. The terms of the memorandum reflect the commitment of the entities to support ties of collaboration in social and humanitarian scope of work and to leverage different expertise in the field of autism spectrum disorder to best serve students, contribute to their welfare, and enhance their integration in the

community and help them thrive to be highest extent possible.

Following the signing, Dr. Al Mulla stated that in accordance with its policy to reinforce the foundations of health security and enhance community awareness on health issues, particularly preventive measures, the Dubai Health Authority is vigorously working to enhance its partnerships with various institutions and entities for joint educational, awareness, and training programs that raise overall wellbeing and health awareness.

He highlighted that the signing of the memorandum of understanding today with the Dubai Autism Center provides both the Authority and the Center with numerous opportunities to work together with a common commitment and aim to improve the lives of students affected by ASD.

Dr. Mulla stated that proper training on how to deal with such cases can alleviate the pressure that students and their parents face and can lead to a significant and important improvement in the daily life of a student.



Mohammed Al Emadi, Board Member and Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, emphasised that one of the main challenges faced in the Center's educational efforts is dispelling the confusion between autism spectrum disorder and other conditions that may not be easily distinguishable, such as psychological issues, learning difficulties, language development problems, and hearing impairments, due to prevalent misconceptions in society.

Al Emadi said: 'This initiative addresses the individual needs of autistic children across various stages of their educational and public life, to enhance their

integration in society and enhance their quality of life, in line with the vision of the Dubai government to transform Dubai into a disability-friendly city.'

He continued: 'We commend the efforts of the Dubai Health Authority and its constant commitment to supporting initiatives and programs aimed at raising health awareness in the community, and we hope to achieve the desired outcomes and goals of this outstanding initiative.'

He confirmed that this collaboration will intensify community initiatives focused on raising awareness of autism spectrum disorders. Additionally, it will enhance ongoing research and development of programs and services provided to individuals with autism spectrum disorders, particularly in the areas of health and scientific research. The initiative also includes educational courses aimed at caregivers to ensure more attention to individuals with autism. Al Mehairi added that the Emirates Autism Society will spare no effort in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed with the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Autism Center. He underscored its utmost importance and noble objectives.

Majid Sultan Al Mheiri,

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Autism Society expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Autism Center.



He confirmed that this collaboration will intensify community initiatives focused on raising awareness of autism spectrum disorders. Additionally, it will enhance ongoing research and development of programs and services provided to individuals with autism spectrum disorders, particularly in the areas of health and scientific research.



The initiative also includes educational courses aimed at caregivers to ensure more attention to individuals with autism.



Al Mheiri added that the Emirates Autism Society will spare no effort in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed with the Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Autism Center. He underscored its utmost importance and noble objectives.

Autism spectrum disorder is one of the most common developmental disorders, typically appearing within the first three years of a child's life and persisting throughout their life stages. Autism affects an individual's communication and social abilities, leading to their isolation from those around them. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) 2021 report, one in 36 children has ASD. This prevalence is observed to be similar in most countries worldwide.