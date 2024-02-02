QU Professors Advocate Impact Of World Interfaith Harmony Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Celebrated on February 1 each year, World Interfaith Harmony Week aims to underscore the significance of mutual understanding and dialogue among religions as vital elements in the global cultural context for achieving peace and global harmony.

In a statement on the occasion, Dr. Hassan Obead, Professor of Aqeedah and Dawa at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, stated:“Qatar University (QU) plays a crucial and central role in promoting understanding and dialogue among different religions, as religion represents one of the most important foundations and concepts that contribute to human socialization and civilisational development. On the occasion of World Interfaith Harmony Week, it is essential to commend the distinctive and effective role played by QU at the local, regional, and international levels through the establishment of prominent academic programmes, including the Master's and Ph.D. programmes in Religions and Dialogue of Civilizations.”

“The UNESCO Chair for the Alliance of Civilizations in Sharia and Islamic Studies, the teaching of the Alliance of Civilizations course, and the organisation of international scientific seminars, events, conferences, competitions, and awards all embody Qatar's vision of achieving human coexistence and building a cultural common ground among all religions amidst profound cosmic changes.”

Prof. Abdelkader Bekhouche, Professor of Creed and Religions at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, stated:“Qatar has played an active and influential role in supporting the United Nations initiative for the Alliance of Civilizations, based on its permanent constitution and Vision 2030. This is manifested through the establishment of institutions, centres, and committees to enhance the Alliance of Civilizations.”

“These interactions, dialogues, and discussions have translated into initiatives and activities in the fields of education, media, and migration. Qatar also hosted the International Fellowship Programme for the Alliance of Civilizations, bringing together a select group of young leaders from Europe and America. Moreover, Qatar's generous donations to the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Trust Fund and Donors aimed to establish the foundations of peace, security, and stronger cooperation among races, religions, and cultures.”

Dr. Azzeddine Mamiche, Head of the UNESCO Chair for Dialogue of Civilizations and Professor of Aqeedah and Dawa at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, said:“It has become imperative to raise awareness among religious and media institutions about the pivotal role they play in consolidating cultural and civilizational diversity in the world. They must confront hate speech in societies and produce alternative, effective media content that encourages local, regional, and global communities to embrace the values of coexistence, tolerance, and respect for others.”

Dr. Ala' Hailat, Associate Professor of Aqeedah and Dawa at the College of Sharia, expressed:“The World Interfaith Harmony Week plays an influential role in promoting coexistence and harmony among followers of various civilizations and religions. The week fosters cultural interaction based on shared human commonalities, providing a broad and vast space for the development of cultural and civilizational relations among people of different religions, languages, and races.”