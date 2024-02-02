PKL: Season 10 Records 226M Viewers In First 90 Matches

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, February 2 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 has captivated an astounding 226 million viewers during the initial 90 matches, showcasing a remarkable 17% increase in reach compared to Season 9 and making it the only sport outside cricket to cross the 200-million-mark multiple times.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster, has recorded 38 billion minutes of watch time, 15% higher than Season 9 during the same period. Additionally, there has been a 22% rise in TVR, highlighting the growing popularity of Kabaddi among Indian sports enthusiasts.

The PKL Season 10 has already surpassed last year's viewership figures, with the playoffs and finals yet to be played. The playoffs will begin from February 26 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad with Final to played on March 1.

"Pro Kabaddi League embodies the principles of intense competition, and a strong commitment to fan engagement. Our focus on showcasing India's emerging Kabaddi talent has been pivotal in elevating the league's stature. Season 10 reflects the league's continuous expansion and development as we continue to break records. The past decade has been marked by growth, and a steadfast commitment to delivering a top-notch viewing experience. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to fans for their passionate support, and as we approach the milestone season's conclusion, we are dedicated to delivering a grand finale,” said, a Star Sports Spokesperson.

PKL Season 10 marks a significant milestone, solidifying its position as the second biggest sporting property in India. The league provides a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills alongside global icons on a grand stage. Players such as Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, MohammadrezaShadloui, and Ashu Malik have captivated audiences with their exceptional performances, making every match a thrilling spectacle.

As the league unfolds, the competition intensifies with 9 teams still in contention for the 5 open spots for the playoffs.

--IANS

bc/