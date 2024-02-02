Major League Sustainability Releases Inaugural Report Of Major League Soccer Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Major League Sutainability Logo

MLS Global Results 2023

Major League Sustainability Releases Inaugural Report on Environmental, Social, and Governance Approaches of Teams Competing in Major League Soccer.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Major League Sustainability, a pioneering initiative from Niesslein Sustainability Partners , experts in integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approaches within sports, is excited to announce the release of its first comprehensive report.This ground-breaking report focuses on the teams competing in Major League Soccer (MLS), marking a significant advancement in understanding, and improving the ESG footprint, within professional sports.A Ground-breaking Analysis of Team-Level Sustainability in US SportsThe report offers an in-depth analysis specifically, of the ESG practices of MLS teams, providing a unique insight into how these teams operate with respect to these critical areas. The report and its analysis encompasses various aspects of team operations, including stadium management, community engagement, and governance, offering a comprehensive review of ESG impacts at the team level in US elite soccer, through 135 review points in Major League Sustainability's proprietary framework.Key Findings and Actionable RecommendationsThe report highlights both the successes and areas for improvement in the ESG approaches of MLS teams. It provides analysis and actionable recommendations for teams, league administrators, and partners to enhance their ESG performance, aligning with global standards, best practices and fan expectations.Focus on Engagement and EducationA central theme of the report is the crucial role of engaging fans, players, and communities in ESG efforts. Major League Sustainability outlines strategies for increasing awareness and participation in initiatives related to environmental, social, and governance matters, emphasizing the influential role of sports teams in driving societal change.Collaboration for a Sustainable, Equitable, and Well-Governed FutureThe report emphasizes the importance of collaboration between sports teams, ESG experts, and corporate partners in creating innovative solutions to improve the ESG impact of sports. This collaborative approach is essential for setting a positive example in other industries and sectors.A Commitment to Ongoing Sustainability Excellence in the Major League Sports industry“This report represents the beginning of Major League Sustainability's commitment to integrating ESG responsibility into the fabric of sports. The initiative is dedicated to ongoing research and reporting, ensuring that sports teams use their popularity to operate at the forefront of ESG practices”, says Tristan Niesslein, Founder of Major League Sustainability.Read the Report at majorleaguesustainabilityMajor League Sustainability invites all stakeholders in the sports community, especially those within MLS, the leagues fans and partners to read the report and join the movement towards a more sustainable, equitable, and well-governed future in sports.The report is available for download at majorleaguesustainability.PartnersThanks to The Sustainability Agency , Race2Real and Terra Genesis for their kind support in producing this report.

Tristan Niesslein

Niesslein Sustainability Partners

email us here