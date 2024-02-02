Enteral Feeding Devices Market Valued At $2,828.52 Million In 2019 And Is Projected To Reach $4,426.54 | CAGR Of 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global enteral feeding devices market size was valued at $2,828.52 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,426.54 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An enteral feeding device is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. In addition, enteral feeding refers to intake of food via the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The GI tract comprises the mouth, esophagus, stomach, and intestines. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide medications and nutrition in patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and other. Being fed through a tube allows them to receive nutrition and keep their GI tract working. Enteral feeding may make up their entire caloric intake or may be used as a supplement. Generally, enteral feeding devices are used in operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and in severely ill patients even at home.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders. In addition, rise in adoption of enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases are expected to help increase the market revenue and boost the enteral feeding devices market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes leading to accidental disabilities and deaths hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of new products with technological advancement and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and orogenetic feeding tube. The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunotomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunotomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).

Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult and pediatrics. Based on application, the enteral feeding devices market is categorized into gastrointestinal disease, cancer, malnutrition, neurological disorder, and other applications. The cancer segment is further segmented into head & neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. By end user, the market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical center (ASCs), and home care. Based on region, it is analyzed for across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Segment Review

The enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.3%, owing to rise in usage of the feeding pumps and lesser side effects as compared to other devices.

The cancer segment is anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in global cancer cases across the globe. Further, head and neck cancers, cancers of the gastrointestinal system, lung cancer, and liver cancer, are expected to play a vital role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.

By age group, the pediatric segment is the highest growing segment of global enteral feeding devices market with a CAGR of 6.0%. This is attributed to high prevalence of preterm births across the globe.

Key Market Players

MOOG INC., NESTLÉ S.A., OWENS & MINOR, INC., DANONE, FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA, CARDINAL HEALTH INC., BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, COOK MEDICAL, INC.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global enteral feeding devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The enteral feeding devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

The enteral feeding devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the enteral feeding devices industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the enteral feeding devices market

Analyst Review

Enteral feeding is a method of delivering nutrition or medications directly in the stomach or intestine, and is usually recommended for patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as head & neck cancer, dementia, and stroke. Enteral feeding is an established medical practice across pediatric and adult population, mainly to increase nutritional intake. Enteral feeding is preferred to intravenous parenteral feeding for those who have normal functioning GI tracts. Elderly and bedridden patients suffering from various chronic ailments such as cancer, neurological disorders, gastro-intestinal, and certain inherited metabolic diseases contribute to the major demand for enteral feeding devices market across regions.

Rise in patients suffering from several chronic conditions, especially adults, is the major factor that drives the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. Other factors such as rise in demand for enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and rise in number of malnutrition cases are expected to have a significantly impact the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent governmental regulations and dislodgement of enteral feeding tubes hamper the market growth

The use of enteral feedings is the highest in Europe, owing to a large patient population and high adoption of enteral feeding pumps, and is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. In addition, enteral feeding providers and distributors are focused on expanding their presence in the emerging economies, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth.

