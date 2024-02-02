Dentsply Sirona Dominates European Digital Dentistry Scene, Ivoclar And Amann Girrbach Follow Suit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The European digital dentistry market's remarkable growth, driven by advancements in CAD/CAM technology and a rising demand for efficient care, showcases the impact of digitization in dentistry.” - Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm specializing in the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical sectors, has released its 2024 report on the European Digital Dentistry Market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental three-dimensional (3D) printers, dental 3D printer materials, and CAD/CAM software markets. The CAD/CAM software market analysis focuses on new standalone unit sales, given that a significant portion of software market revenue is derived from bundled software with equipment, maintenance fees, leasing fees, and upgrades.

As modern dentistry increasingly embraces digital workflows in clinical and laboratory settings, the digital dentistry market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The CAD/CAM device market, encompassing CAD/CAM milling systems, laboratory scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and intraoral scanners, stand out as the most extensive segment within digital dentistry, undergoing rapid expansion. Particularly noteworthy is the swift growth of intraoral scanners and chairside CAD/CAM systems, driven by their growing adoption in clinical settings where their use was previously limited.

With the CAD/CAM device market expanding, the market for CAD/CAM materials, specifically CAD/CAM blocks and discs, is also on the rise. The moderate growth in the CAD/CAM material market is influenced by the sustained traction and increasing popularity of zirconia in blocks and discs. As patient demands for improved service efficiency and single-visit restorations continue to grow, boosted by chairside systems, CAD/CAM blocks are expected to experience moderate growth, surpassing the growth rate of CAD/CAM discs.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The European digital dentistry market exceeded €1.26 billion in value in 2023, and it is anticipated to surpass €2 billion during the forecast period.

Growth of 3D Printer Materials: As the dental 3D printer market expands, the material market will also grow. Resin materials are forecasted to grow faster than metal ones, yet the persistent demand for metal alloys in dental prosthetics like crowns, bridges, and inlays will ensure continued growth in metal printing materials.

Competitive Landscape: In the European digital dentistry sector, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Ivoclar, and Amann Girrbach have established themselves as the foremost market share leaders. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis encompassed 80 other companies, such as 3Shape, Stratasys (SSYS), BEGO, Formlabs, 3D Systems (DDD), Align Technology (ALGN), Straumann Group (STMN), and numerous others, spanning across 15 European countries.

