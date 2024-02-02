Premier League: Ward-Prowse Penalty Helps West Ham Earn Bournemouth Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Feb 2 (IANS) West Ham United extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games with a hard-earned 1-1 draw at home to AFC Bournemouth under the London Stadium lights.
Dominic Solanke broke the deadlock for the visitors in the opening moments of the match, and half-chances for James Ward-Prowse and Tomáš Souček were as close as the home side came to equalising during a disappointing first 45.
An improved performance after the interval delivered a goal in the 61st minute however, with Ward-Prowse dispatching the 15th top-flight penalty of his career, but neither side could find the winner and both were ultimately forced to settle for a share of the spoils.
A point keeps West Ham sixth in the standings, on 36 points after 22 games, ahead of an away trip to seventh-placed Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, while Bournemouth stay 12th on 26 points.
