ICMEI Expresses Gratitude And Bids Farewell To Ambassador Alejendro Of Cuba

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a heartfelt farewell ceremony, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) extended its sincere gratitude to H.E. Alejendro, the Ambassador of Cuba, for his unwavering support in fostering the development and promotion of art and culture in both India and Cuba.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Chair of the Indo Cuba Film And Cultural Forum, expressed deep appreciation for Ambassador Alejendroï¿1⁄2s significant contributions, particularly in the establishment of the first-ever Indo Cuba Film And Cultural Forum. Dr. Marwah hailed the Ambassadorï¿1⁄2s efforts as the foundation of a lasting legacy, highlighting the strength and richness of Cuban art and culture.



ï¿1⁄2Cuba may be a small country, but its art and culture are very powerful. The establishment of the first-ever Indo Cuba Film And Cultural Forum by the Ambassador will emerge as the legacy of his hard work,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah during the farewell event.



The Indo Cuba Film And Cultural Forum, initiated under Ambassador Alejendroï¿1⁄2s leadership, stands as a testament to the strong cultural ties nurtured between the two nations. The forum has played a pivotal role in facilitating artistic exchanges, promoting mutual understanding, and fostering collaboration in the field of media and entertainment.



As Ambassador Alejendro concludes his tenure in India, Sandeep Marwah expressed confidence in his continued guidance even from afar. He presented a memento of remembrance to the departing Ambassador, symbolizing the enduring partnership and the work that lies ahead for ICMEI.



ï¿1⁄2We bid goodbye to the Ambassador, but he has left ample work for us to complete. We wish him a very pleasant flight back home and a very bright future on completion of his tenure as Ambassador in India. As a patron, I am sure he will keep on guiding us,ï¿1⁄2 added Dr. Marwah.



The farewell ceremony marked a poignant moment of appreciation and camaraderie, celebrating the successful collaboration between India and Cuba in the realms of art and culture.



