Khmelnytskyi Community Hands Over 120 FPV Drones To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khmelnytskyi community provided Ukrainian defenders with 120 FPV drones, including 20 drones equipped with thermal imagers.

Khmelnytskyi Mayor said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Another 120 FPV drones have been delivered to various units of the Defense Forces. Of these, 20 FPV drones with a thermal imager were handed over for the first time," said Symchyshyn.

According to him, 100 FPV drones have an improved engine and camera, a battery of higher power than before. This will allow the drone to operate longer and fly longer distances.

"In total, since the beginning of 2024, 78 quadcopters of various modifications (worth UAH 16.9 million) and 720 FPV drones (worth UAH 10.1 million) have been transferred to the army," Symchyshyn added.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense plans to sign contracts for hundreds of thousands of drones this year.