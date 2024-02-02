Russian Kamikaze Drones Target Kirovohrad Region Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday, February 2, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kirovohrad region and neighboring areas.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych , via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"A mass drone attack on Kirovohrad region and neighboring ones," he wrote.

According to the official, the air defense was activated in the city of Kropyvnytsky and Kropyvnytskyi district.

No casualties have been reported as of the time of the publication.

As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih.