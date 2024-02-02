Turkish Manufacturing Sector's PMI Improves In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of the Turkish manufacturing
industry improved to 49.2 in January from 47.4 in December, data
provider S&P Global stated on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"The health of the sector has now eased in seven consecutive
months," S&P Global underlined.
It said although business conditions in the sector are still
challenging at the beginning of 2024, rates of moderation in
output, new orders and purchasing activity all eased since last
month.
The data provider said: "A large increase in the minimum wage
led to a spike in the rate of input cost inflation in January, with
output prices rising at a faster pace in response.
"Meanwhile, issues with shipping in the Red Sea contributed to a
solid lengthening of suppliers' delivery times," it added.
Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P, said there were
some positive signs in the latest PMI figures for Türkiye, with
rates of moderation generally easing.
He said: "Manufacturers did face some headwinds, however. A
rapid acceleration in cost inflation fed through to much higher
output prices, acting to limit demand.
"Meanwhile, the shipping issues in the Red Sea caused disruption
to supply chains, which had shown an improvement at the end of
2023."
MENAFN02022024000195011045ID1107800693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.