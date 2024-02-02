Enhancing Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor: Vision For Strategic Investment

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
In a pivotal move to strengthen ties between the European Union
(EU) and Central Asia, the European Commission and the European
Investment Bank have announced a substantial investment of 1.5
billion euros in strategic transport infrastructure facilities for
the region. This initiative, revealed during the Global Gateway
transport investment forum in Brussels, is set to create a
transformative transport corridor connecting Europe and Central
Asia within 15 days. The ambitious plan, outlined by Executive Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis, aligns with the broader EU strategy
to bridge investment gaps globally, emphasizing smart, clean, and
secure connections across digital, energy, and transport
sectors.
Regarding this topic, Rauf Agamirzayev, an expert in the field,
gave his comments to Azernews and highlighted the
significance of this initiative. He noted the European Investment
Bank's proposed 1.5 billion euro investment in Central Asian
transport infrastructure, acknowledging the potential for increased
cargo flow.
“The European Investment Bank of the European Commission is
proposing an initial investment package worth 1.5 billion euros for
the transport infrastructure of the Central Asian countries within
the framework of the Global Gateway project, which will help
diversify the trans-Caspian transport route and transfer more
cargo. Currently, only Central Asian countries are planned in this
investment project, but we know that all this flow is coming to
Azerbaijan,” he noted.
The expert mentioned Azerbaijan's significant strides in
transport infrastructure, emphasizing the ongoing completion of the
east-west corridor highway and railway modernization. The expert
underscores Azerbaijan's efforts in diversification, including the
construction of the Horadiz Agbend railway project and the Horadiz
Jabrayil Agbend highway in liberated lands, reducing risks
associated with the Middle Corridor.
“We know that during these years, Azerbaijan has made serious
investments in transport infrastructure, the highway is being
completed along the east-west corridor of the country, and the
railway is being modernized. Switching to alternating current is
provided up to half of the route. These works continue from Ujar to
Baku. Also, work is being done in the direction of diversification,
and the construction of the Horadiz Agbend railway project and the
Horadiz Jabrayil Agbend highway in the liberated lands will
minimize the risks of the Middle Corridor and make it possible to
attract more cargo flow to itself. In Azerbaijan, the second phase
of Alat port is also planned for this year. The work done in the
territory of Georgia is also important in this sense, but still
many works are expected to be completed this year,” expert
noted.
Agamirzayev outlines the importance of synchronization and
integration of general processes in the region. He points out the
need for increased cargo ships in both the Caspian and Black Sea
basins, emphasizing the role of these factors in influencing the
overall flow. Additionally, he anticipates the second phase of Alat
port in Azerbaijan, planned for the current year, further enhancing
the transport infrastructure.
“The missing elements that will ensure the exit of this corridor
in different directions of the mentioned countries, I think that
increasing the number of additional cargo ships both in the Caspian
basin and in the Black Sea basin are issues of synchronization and
integration of general processes, which will affect the overall
flow,” he said, while informing about potential challenges.
The expert delved into the varying capabilities of different
countries involved in the project. While countries like Kazakhstan
and Azerbaijan are actively progressing, Agamirzayev noted
Georgia's ongoing efforts, emphasizing the need for completion to
match the cargo flow potential. He anticipated infrastructure
projects meeting the demand for increased loads and mentioned the
forthcoming foundation laying of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port Project,
which is expected to have a capacity of one million TEU containers
and 100 million tons of cargo.
“The first-stage implementation of the aforementioned projects
will rely on the capacities of various nations. While Georgia is
not yet at the same level as its potential for cargo flow, other
nations, like Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, are actively working on
numerous projects. However, if all of the work is completed we can
get -up to 10 million tons at first-I believe that this amount may
be considerably higher. We will also see the completion of
infrastructure projects within the scope of new projects that are
following the increased load, which will fulfill the need for this
increased load. The Anaklia Deep Sea Port Project is anticipated to
break ground in March or April of this year. We are discussing a
port that can handle one million TEU containers carrying one
hundred million tons of goods,” he noted.
In conclusion, the strategic investments and collaborative
efforts outlined in the Global Gateway project signify a crucial
step towards transforming the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor into
a cutting-edge, efficient route that fosters economic connectivity
between Europe and Central Asia. The expert insights of Rauf
Agamirzayev provide valuable perspectives on the ongoing
developments, underscoring the potential impact on the region's
transport infrastructure and trade dynamics.
