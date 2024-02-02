New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Feb 2 (NNN-RNZ) – New Zealand is providing a further five million NZ dollars (3.07 million U.S. dollars), in response to the humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank.

“The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling,” Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, said today.

New Zealand has contributed 15 million NZ dollars (9.22 million dollars) in humanitarian assistance, since the start of the conflict in Oct last year.

This new package of funding will be split evenly between the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

There are 2.2 million people on the brink of famine in Gaza, and the funding provided to UNICEF will help support women, children and babies, who are especially vulnerable in Gaza, according to Peters.

Both UN agencies are also responding to affected communities in the West Bank, including with cash and food assistance.

“We call on Israel to do more to facilitate faster entry of aid into Gaza, by streamlining its inspection processes, opening more border crossings for aid delivery and helping ensure safe passage for those delivering this vital assistance,” Peters said.– NNN-RNZ

