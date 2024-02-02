ICJ On Gaza: The Consequences Of Non-Compliance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Five days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced interim measures aimed at preventing the State of Israel from committing acts in Gaza that come within the scope of the Genocide Convention, the butchery of the largely unarmed and impoverished inhabitants of the small strip of land continues unabated.

The Convention prohibits such things as“killing members of the [targeted] group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.”

In the first two days after the January 26 ICJ order was issued, for instance, 373 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, the majority of them children and women.

We should not be surprised that Israel has defied the ICJ. It has defied it before, demonstrating contempt for international law. It sees itself as above the law. It has always acted as though the restraints and limits that law imposes on states and individuals do not apply to it. Israel is special. It can do what it wants.

The main reason for this is the Nazi Holocaust before and during the Second World War. As one of the principal victims of that terrible tragedy, many Jews have come to believe that the suffering they have had to bear somehow absolves them from any wrongdoing. After all, the Genocide Convention itself was a consequence of the Holocaust.