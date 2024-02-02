Unleashing India's Human Capital

This demographic dividend, however, is time-sensitive, necessitating swift and informed policy implementation to harness its potential fully.

India's education ecosystem is central to unlocking this demographic dividend, with about one-fourth of the population falling within the age group actively engaged in educational pursuits.

To meet evolving skill requirements and foster innovation, the focus must shift from enrollment figures to the quality of education. A dynamic, globalized, and sustainable skill set, essential for navigating contemporary complexities, hinges on a foundation of high-quality education.

In this context, UN Sustainable Development Goal 4, which emphasizes quality education, emerges as a linchpin in advancing human capital in India. Acknowledged as a critical driver of economic advancement, SDG 4 significantly contributes to sustainable development and plays a crucial role in unlocking India's economic potential.

By prioritizing human-capital development, SDG 4 aims to achieve universal education from preschool to secondary levels, ensuring a 100% gross enrollment ratio (GER) in schools.

The broader spectrum of Sustainable Development Goals 1-6 collectively forms a comprehensive strategy for enhancing human capital within the framework of sustainable development. These interconnected goals not only align with the broader SDG framework but also underscore the pivotal role of youth capital in India.