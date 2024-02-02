(MENAFN- The Conversation) Administer and support School of Biomedical Sciences coursework programs. Showcase planning and database skills, provide informed advice, and contribute to operations.

Administer and support coursework programs within the School of Biomedical Sciences, managing subjects and related activities with a focus on excellent planning and informed advice.

Opportunity to showcase exceptional planning and database management skills, providing informed advice to faculty, staff, and students, and actively contributing to the smooth operation of teaching and learning committees. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Academic Support Officer is part of the Academic Programs Team that has responsibility for the administrative support of the School undergraduate and graduate coursework, and research training programs.

The position is responsible for the administration and support of a portfolio of subjects and related activities in coordination with the Faculty Teaching and Learning Unit and University Services.

Your responsibilities will include:



Provide administrative support to a portfolio of subjects in relation to assessment, special consideration, results and online learning management systems

Provide advice to academic staff and students on academic policy and procedure. Liaise closely with the Senior Academic Services Officer, Academic Programs Officer and Subject Coordinators for their portfolio area with a high level of independence.

Who We Are Looking For

The successful candidate will have a strong customer service background, outstanding communication skills and the ability to organise their workload with competing priorities, to meet deadlines while maintaining high quality and accurate work. Previous experience in tertiary education administrative tasks is beneficial but not essential, they are flexible to provide support during peak periods and uphold occupational health and safety responsibilities.

You will also have:



Completion of an undergraduate tertiary qualification or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Excellent written communication skills including the ability to prepare reports, committee papers, agendas and minutes, correspondence and student manuals.

Strong verbal communication skills with a proven ability to listen, understand and respond appropriately. Excellent computer skills including a good knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite (in particular Microsoft Excel) as well as the capacity to learn and use in-house administrative database systems.

Your New Team – School of Biomedical Sciences

At the School of Biomedical Sciences, we are at the forefront of biomedical research and education. With three departments and 85 research groups, we are dedicated to creating an innovative and inclusive academic environment. Our mission is to lay the foundation for new generations of biomedical researchers, advancing human health locally and globally. We strive to promote collegiality, excellence in research and education, and attract a diverse and talented academic workforce. Join us in leading the revolution in biomedicine, translating research into life-transforming healthcare.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

