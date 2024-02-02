Smart Railway Market To Witness Revolutionary Growth By 2027 | Aitek S.P.A., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc.,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Railway Market

Rise in urbanization and local commute requirements, growth in demand for passenger and freight capacity, increase in number of railway projects globally

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Smart Railway Market by System and Offering Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The global smart railway market was valued at $18,304.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,469.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8%. Increase in urbanization and local commute requirements, surge in demand for passenger and freight capacity, growth in number of railway projects across the globe, and changing passenger payment habits drive the growth of the smart railway market.

Smart railway is a technologically advanced approach to efficiently manage railway operations through sharing of rail data across rail infrastructure components, such as passengers, control centers, ticketing department, and freight. Smart railway are integration of the latest technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), global positioning system (GPS), and machine learning (ML) to make rail operations more efficient and accurate. The growth of the global smart railway market growth is majorly attributed to surge in penetration of digital infrastructure and increase in requirement for automated & autonomous rail operations. Majority of railways are operated through government authorities where procurement and installation of such smart technologies are done through contracts and agreements. Entering into contracts/agreements with rail operators for long-term business opportunities is the key strategy adopted by the participants in global smart railway market.

The growth of the global smart railway market is majorly driven by rapid urbanization coupled with local commute requirements, rise in demand for passenger & freight capacity, increase in number of railway projects across the globe, and changes in passenger payment habits. However, high installation cost and infrastructure changes of the existing system are the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of smart railway market during the forecast period. Conversely, changes in ridership outlook and entering into contracts/agreements with rail operators for business expansion are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global smart railway market in the near future.

The solutions segment to lead the trial throughout the forecast period-

Based on offering type, the solutions segment held largest market share with more than two-fifths of the global smart railway market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.2% throughout 2027. Technology penetration in railway transit solutions and rising demand for passenger and freight capacity & changing passenger payment habits drive the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America dominated the market with major share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global smart railway market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the availability of the cost effective technology development solutions and growing rate of urban transit projects in the region.

Prominent Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aitek S.P.A.

Alstom

BOMBARDIER INC.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Based on system, the smart ticketing system segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global smart railway market share in 2019. On the other hand, the rail & freight operations management system segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.8% by 2027. This is due to changing digital technology penetration in the rail operations and growing urban rail projects across the globe.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By System, the rail & freight operations management system segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of offering type, the solutions segment is projected to lead the global market, as the segment is expected to register higher CAGR as compared to other offering types.

LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the leading share by end of the forecast period.

