Paediatric Oncology Ward Opens At RMLIMS In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 2 (IANS) A paediatric oncology ward has been inaugurated at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative precedes World Cancer Day (February 4) and International Childhood Cancer Day (February 15).

The ward, under the 'Suddridh@Lucknow for Access2Care' campaign, is aimed at providing better access to children with cancer and their families in the state

Soniya Nityanand, officiating director of RMLIMS, said, "This dedicated ward is an important step towards becoming a centre of excellence for paediatric oncology in UP."

Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said: "We are happy to hold the hands of the cancer patients' families, guide them from primary health centres, tertiary care centres, and provide them with the financial, medical, social, educational, and psychological support they need."

Fifty women cyclists participated from the Lucknow women's cycling club on Thursday, led by childhood cancer survivor Sugandha Kumari. The rally covered 8 kms from RMLIMS to KGMU as part of the 'Shaping their future call for a plan for childhood cancer' campaign from February 4 to March 10.

A blood donation unit has also started at RMLIMS Mother and Child Referral Hospital. Subrata Chandra, head of the blood and transfusion medicine department, said a crucial step has been taken to alleviate challenges faced by attendants.

--IANS

amita/svn