Delhi Records 12.3 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temp

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature at 12.3 degrees Celsius, four notces above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 19 degrees, with the minimum at around 12 degrees.

This morning, Delhi and its neighbouring regions were enveloped by dense fog, causing low visibility and significant disruptions in road, rail, and air travel.

The IMD said that a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Delhiites witnessed fog after two days of downpour, which brought some relief from fog resulting in better visibility.

The IMD further predicts 'very dense fog' for the day.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over some parts of Delhi; in isolated pockets of Haryana; Dense fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Bengal," IMD posted on X.

Air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'satisfactory', 'moderare' and 'poor' category, after days of being in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 326 and PM10 reached 174, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 187, and PM10 at 120.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 251, and PM10 was at 115, both falling under the 'poor' and 'moderate' category, respectively.

--IANS

spr/dan