Night Temperature Drops Several Notches Below Zero In Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Weather started clearing in J&K on Friday as minimum temperatures dropped several notches below the freezing point in the Valley.

Minimum temperature dropped in all Kashmir districts as Srinagar recorded minus 0.3; Gulmarg minus 12, Pahalgam minus 11.9; and Sonamarg minus 15.1.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 9.4 and Kargil minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city and Katra both recorded 5.7, Batote minus 3.8, Bhaderwah minus 5.2 and Banihal minus 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

