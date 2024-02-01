Jordan Qualifies To AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarterfinals After Epic Win Over Iraq

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A legendary extra-time goal
by
Jordanian midfielder Nizar Rashdan against Iraq ensured the Nashama a seat in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023
in Qatar.
In the epic match at the
Khalifa International Stadium, Moroccan
Hussein Ammouta's squad scored two stoppage goals to beat Iraq's Usood Al Rafidain (Lions of Mesopotamia) 3-2 to play Tajikistan in the quarterfinals.
Jordan finished third in its group behind Bahrain and South Korea to qualify as one of the four best third-placed
teams.
