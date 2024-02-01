Jordan Qualifies To AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarterfinals After Epic Win Over Iraq

Jordan's midfielder #21 Nizar Al Rashdan celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup football match between Iraq and Jordan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday (AFP photo)

Jordan's midfielder #21 Nizar Al Rashdan celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup football match between Iraq and Jordan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A legendary extra-time goal

by

Jordanian midfielder Nizar Rashdan against Iraq ensured the Nashama a seat in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023

in Qatar.

In the epic match at the

Khalifa International Stadium, Moroccan

Hussein Ammouta's squad scored two stoppage goals to beat Iraq's Usood Al Rafidain (Lions of Mesopotamia) 3-2 to play Tajikistan in the quarterfinals.

Jordan finished third in its group behind Bahrain and South Korea to qualify as one of the four best third-placed

teams.