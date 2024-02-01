(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

organic and natural feminine care market

is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.02% during the forecast period. Aisle, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Natratouch, Nutraceutical Corp., Ontex BV, Organic Initiative Ltd., Saathi Eco Innovations India Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., TZMO SA, Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, Urban Essentials India Pvt Ltd., Veeda, and Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

to 2027)

-

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Product (Menstrual pads, Tampons, and Pantyliners), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the

menstrual pads

segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The availability of diverse designs and easy accessibility has led to increased adoption of menstrual pads among women. With rising disposable incomes in emerging countries, the usage of menstrual pads is expected to further increase. Demand for organic products is growing due to concerns about the chemicals in conventional pads, offering protection against diseases like cervical cancer and toxic shock syndrome. Awareness about organic and natural menstrual pads is on the rise in countries like India.

By geography, the global organic and natural feminine care market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth. Europe is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Europe

is estimated to

contribute

35%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

Russia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France are leading consumers of organic and natural feminine care products in Europe due to a growing focus on female hygiene. Increased spending power and disposable income contribute to

growth. Online shopping popularity has led companies to offer premium products through their websites and third-party online platforms.

Insights on the

contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

The growing awareness about hygiene and related products is driving the

growth.

Global companies are promoting organic and natural feminine care products worldwide, emphasizing proper usage and disposal. In India, the National Health Mission has subsidized sanitary napkin packs for rural girls since 2014. This initiative has driven demand for such products, particularly in emerging countries. Increased awareness through online content and promotions has also influenced consumer behavior, prompting manufacturers to innovate. The demand for these products is growing in developing countries due to rising numbers of working women and a preference for convenience.



The

increasing rate of cervical cancer is a key trend shaping the growth.

The presence of counterfeit products

may impede

growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Organic and natural feminine care products: Benefits

Organic and natural feminine care products offer numerous benefits, including the use of organic tampons, natural sanitary pads, and eco-friendly menstrual cups that are free from chemicals. These products also include biodegradable feminine wipes and sustainable period products, promoting environmental sustainability. Additionally, organic cotton underwear and non-toxic menstrual care options provide a holistic approach to menstrual hygiene. Vegan and herbal feminine hygiene products cater to individual preferences, while organic period underwear and all-natural feminine wash offer eco-conscious menstruation solutions. Furthermore, plant-based menstrual products and environmentally friendly period care support a green lifestyle. Subscription services for organic period care and holistic menstrual health solutions enhance convenience and accessibility. Non-GMO feminine care ensures the use of natural ingredients, and sustainable menstruation management promotes environmental responsibility. Chemical-free menstrual hygiene and organic feminine hygiene sprays prioritize health and wellness. Lastly, natural menstrual pain relief and organic period pain remedies offer comfort and relief, while menstrual cycle tracking apps provide comprehensive support for women's health.

What are the key data covered in this Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Organic And Natural Feminine Care

industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market companies

