Ticket Sales For Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Open

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Feb 2 (ICC) – The 2024 edition, which will take place from 1 to 29 June, will be the largest-ever T20 World Cup with 55 matches to be played across nine cities – three in the USA and six in the Caribbean.

To give the fans a fair and equitable chance to apply for tickets to the world's biggest T20 carnival, the ICC have kept a public ticket ballot in operation.

The ticket ballot for the event is not based on a first-come-first-served system and all applicants within the seven-day window have an equal chance of obtaining tickets.



Fans can apply for up to six tickets per match and for as many matches as they want at any stage during the ballot period from now until 23h59 Antigua Standard Time on 7 February 2024.

“We are thrilled to launch tickets for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

“The ticket ballot process will give all fans from across the world an equal opportunity to get their hands on tickets and applications can be made at any point over the next seven days, as long as it is submitted by the closing time and date.



“Don't miss the chance to be a part of the biggest Men's T20 World Cup ever with 20 teams competing in 55 matches across 29 days.”

Following the completion of the ballot, any remaining tickets will go on general sale on 22 February at



The tickets have been adequately priced, to ensure that they remain accessible to the majority of fans. The prices start at $6 and go up to $25.

After the closure of the ballot, successful applicants will receive an email notifying them of what matches they have secured tickets to and will be provided with payment links.

If payment is not completed within the allotted time, tickets will be returned to the pool of tickets that will be released for general sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

The starting times for all matches are now confirmed here. The evening semi-final in Trinidad and Tobago will now be played on 26 June (reserve day 27 June) with the morning Guyana semi-final moving to 27 June (reserve day 28 June) to allow suitable travel time for the teams that progress to the final.

The Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave and Chair of T20 World Cup USA, Inc. Peter Hutton also expressed their enthusiasm about the entire process.

“With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 being 121 days away, the countdown to the most thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup on the planet has begun,” said Grave.

“The ballot period, which runs from 1 to 7 February 2024 is the perfect opportunity for cricket fans to apply for match tickets to any of the 55 games.

“The ticket ballot process is rooted in our commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and providing a memorable experience for fans worldwide. It is used at major world events and is established as a fair and equitable way to ensure that all fans have an equal opportunity to secure tickets to the games they want to attend.”

Hutton emphasised the historical importance of the event being held in the USA, a prelude to the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Hosting this event in the U.S. is a watershed moment for cricket in this country,” said Hutton.

“Cricket is beginning to take off in the U.S., and in advance of the sport's inclusion in the LA2028 Olympic Games, this will be an extraordinary opportunity for long-time fans, and those new to the excitement of T20 cricket, to get a first-hand, in-person look at the carnival of cricket.”

