UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme Opens For Jordanians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The UK's electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme has opened for Jordanian nationals and Gulf Cooperation Council who are travelling to the UK from February 22, 2024.

This expansion of the scheme follows the successful launch for Qataris, who have been able to benefit since October 2023, with most applying using the UK ETA mobile app, a British Embassy statement said.



ETAs replace electronic visa waivers (EVW) and remove the visa requirement for short stays to the UK for Gulf and Jordanian nationals.

Nationals of Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain can now make unlimited visits to the UK over a two-year period, or until the holder's passport expires, whichever is sooner, for just £10.

Previously, Gulf nationals paid £30 through the electronic visa waiver scheme and Jordanians paid £115 for a single-use visitor visa, the statement said.

The ETA is part of the UK government's transformation and digitisation of the UK border and immigration system, enabling an increasingly seamless customer experience in the future for legitimate visitors.

Ensuring robust security checks on every visitor pre-travel enables us to bolster the security of the UK border, prevent abuse and keep our communities safe, according to the statement.

The US Home Secretary was scheduled to mark the expansion of the scheme on Thursday at a celebratory event with the Gulf and Jordanian ambassadors and representatives from the travel and tourism sectors.

Cleverly was quoted in the statement as saying that the ETA will improve the experience of travelling to the UK for the thousands of visitors from the Gulf and Jordan, who represent our second largest tourism market and contribute billions to the UK economy.

Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia Lord Ahmad said,“I am delighted that with the introduction of ETAs it will be even easier for our Gulf and Jordanian friends to visit the UK,” according to the statement.



Our strong people to people links underpin our close partnership, and we all benefit from the boost to trade, education and tourism ties ETAs will bring.

The application process for an ETA is simple and fast to complete, with the process being entirely digital via a mobile phone app.

Applicants need to provide biographic and biometric details and answer questions on suitability and criminality. Once individuals have successfully applied, their ETA is digitally linked to their passport.



Decisions will usually be made within 3 working days, however the majority are decided within hours, the statement said.



Visit Britain CEO, Patricia Yates, said,” It is great to see the electronic travel authorisation scheme roll out to more Gulf nationals as well as for Jordanians, making travel to the UK easier, cheaper and more accessible for them. Combined with our strong airline connections, the scheme boosts our competitive tourism offer and our welcome to visitors.