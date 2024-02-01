               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yogi Govt Achieves 60% Increase In Revenue In Jan


2/1/2024 11:15:14 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 2 (IANS) In a major accomplishment, the Uttar Pradesh government has achieved 60 per cent increase in its revenue in the month of January 2024 compared to the revenue generated in the corresponding period last year, the data of revenue receipts released for the month of January reveals.

According to the latest revenue data, the state government has accumulated total revenue of Rs 5,005.06 crore in January this year.

This reflects a significant growth of 59.17 per cent compared to the revenue receipts for the corresponding month of January 2023.

As per the figures, the total revenue receipts until January 2024 stand at Rs 36,122.36 crore, indicating a substantial increase of 15.60 per cent compared to the revenue receipts worth Rs 31,246.62 crores in January 2023. These figures indicate Uttar Pradesh's consistent progress on the path of development in Yogi government.

--IANS

amita/dan

MENAFN01022024000231011071ID1107800514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search