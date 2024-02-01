What Would Americans Give Up To Have A Bathroom That Stayed Sanitized?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

One in five Americans would give up half of their annual salary just to have a bathroom that stayed clean and sanitized forever, new research suggests.

The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that other sacrifices they'd make to never have to clean this space again are giving up eating out or takeout (25%), their favorite show or series (23%) and a year's worth of internet access (22%).

With the average person admitting to being guilty of having two bathroom“blind spots”, it's no surprise that 34% find this the most challenging room to clean.

That may be due to people's bathroom habits.





The most annoying ones? Leaving toothpaste or makeup stains on the mirror or sink (30%), forgetting to flush the toilet (29%) and peeing on the seat or around the toilet (29%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Microban 24 , the research also found that 39% would be embarrassed if their guests used their bathroom when it was dirty.

Similarly, two in five (40%) think guests seeing their home dirty is just as stressful as a day at work.

However, as many as 60% say they only sanitize their home ahead of entertaining or knowing people are going to see it.

“People's homes see a lot of traffic throughout the year, so it's important to keep surfaces sanitized both before and after having guests over,” said Microban 24 Scientist Maria Striemer.“That's especially true during cold, cough and flu season, when homes are most susceptible to bacteria.”

When cold, cough and flu season is underway from October to February, people tend to be more proactive with cleaning. They sanitize their homes more regularly (59% vs 45%) as bacteria is on their mind more often during this time compared to the rest of the year (59% vs. 41%).

“To prevent the spread of bacteria throughout your home, make sure you sanitize all high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom sinks and countertops,” Striemer said.

“While many disinfectants kill 99.9% of bacteria, it's important to choose options that do this and continue working throughout the day to provide long-lasting protection for surfaces in your home,” Striemer adds.

