Techmediabreaks Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.'S (XESP) DE2 Is Driving Engagement, Superior Outcomes Across Business Landscape

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTC: XESP) is pioneering the next step in the evolution of digital marketing through its disruptive technology, the Digital Engagement Engine(TM) (“DE2”), designed to help businesses become more digitally dynamic and profitable.“The Digital Engagement Engine(TM) is a superior solution to prevailing problems affecting the current business landscape,” a recent article reads.“To solve these problems, Electronic Servitor Publication Network is deploying its disruptive DE2 technology. 'At XESP, we use our Digital Engagement Engine(TM) to learn from your past and current interactions to create new engagements that are tailored, as if we are talking to each intended target on a personal level that they comprehend,' explains the [company]. Moreover, the Digital Engagement Engine(TM) platform syncs the many technological tools of businesses and harmonizes data that would otherwise remain separate in multiple different apps and locations. 'Once all products and data are aligned, the DE2 will embed your best rules and logic from your most highly talented sales and marketing people and deploy them digitally,' the company continues. The inclusion of the businesses' own rules and logic results in deeper customer engagement that provides a superior outcome... In addition, the company's DE2 platform identifies the exact target market, and the best way to get to them while efficiently driving one-to-one customer engagement.”
About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.
Electronic Servitor Publication Network is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine(TM). XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action-driving growth for client companies. For more information, visit the company's website at .
