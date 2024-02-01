420 With CNW - Cannabis Msos Set Sights On Growing Wholesale Divisions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A top cannabis executive recently

revealed

that several cannabis multistate operators (MSOs) intend to prioritize their wholesale divisions in 2024. Jamie Mendola, the national head of wholesale/purchasing, western region regional manager and chief business development officer at Florida-based multistate operator Ayr Wellness, says that while MSOs focused on wholesale last year, the division will become an even greater priority this year.

Mendola notes that reduced capital will decrease the odds of company growth through mergers and acquisitions or by obtaining more licenses, forcing MSOs to...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN