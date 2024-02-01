Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Orders From Three Existing Clients To Expand Emergency Communications Platforms

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has received additional purchase orders from three existing clients. The orders are designed to expand current emergency communications programs. According to the announcement, the clients include a healthcare provider in Texas, a Colorado county and college. The POs are for a total of five new systems that will enhance access to existing emergency assistive services.

Knightscope's modern blue light emergency phones and call boxes can be an essential component to“curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones,” the company noted. Not all people are carrying a cell phone everywhere they go, and there are often instances when a cell phone is inoperable due to a dead battery or no signal.

In addition,“it is possible that visitors to an area who are in need of assistance may not be familiar with the geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give dispatchers an exact or accurate location over a cell phone,” the company stated in the press release.“In extreme situations (e.g., major terrorist event, campus shooting, natural or manmade disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, floods, wildfire, hazardous materials spill, etc.), cell phone users may also experience overloaded networks from too many subscribers trying to access the system during emergent situations when emergency access is most needed.”

Knightscope's proprietary devices are illuminated and strategically located to provide reliable access and protection when emergency services are needed.“They work day and night in all kinds of weather and even when communications are most congested,” the company concluded.“Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one's precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of the appropriate type of help.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

IBN