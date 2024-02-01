Weather Update: Cold Intensifies In Delhi After Spell Of Rain, IMD Predicts More Rainfall In Feb

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The cold conditions in Delhi persisted following light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Moreover, the precipitation and thunderstorms are likely contributing factors to the ongoing chilly weather in the region a post on X, IMD wrote,“Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over some parts of Delhi; in isolated pockets of Haryana; Dense fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Bengal.”“Another western disturbance is forecasted for February 2 which will bring potential changes in Delhi's weather,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and the head of the weather department mentioned that dense fog during the morning and evening hours will persist Read: Will rains bring respite from cold wave conditions in Delhi, NCR? IMD says...IMD further posted the satellite imagery indicating fog/low clouds over south Punjab south Haryana Delhi northeast Rajasthan southwest Uttar Pradesh extreme southwest Bihar Jharkhand and GWB, recent reports have indicated that light to moderate intensity rain occurred in various parts of Delhi, including Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and IGI Airport IMD further noted that the Western Himalayan Region and select areas of Uttar Pradesh are anticipated to witness rainfall at one or two locations in the coming days.\"The Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also gets rainfall and snowfall activity, as shown in recent satellite imagery,\" said IMD and PunjabIn various parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, the minimum temperatures were reported after receiving rainfall. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of four notches above the season's average. Both Ludhiana and Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius each. Other places in Punjab, including Pathankot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, and Faridkot, reported minimum temperatures ranging from 10.2 to 11.2 degrees Celsius Read: Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on ThursdayMoving to Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded minimum temperatures of 11.8 degrees Celsius and 11.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, indicating an increase of up to four degrees above the normal range PradeshHimachal Pradesh witnessed persistent moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday, in its high hills and tribal areas, marking a scenic beginning to the winter season state capital, Shimla, experienced its first snowfall of the season, much to the delight of residents, tourists, and farmers. Shimla was draped in a light layer of snow, with the 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu entirely blanketed in snow.
Despite the chilly weather, tourists and locals flocked to the popular spots of Mall Road and Ridge in the heart of the city to revel in the snowy ambience. The preceding night had seen Shimla being hit by a severe hailstorm, followed by intermittent rains, contributing to the picturesque wintry landscape that has brought joy to the region local MeT office has issued an orange warning for heavy snow at isolated places in five districts -- Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti on February 1 and a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning on February 3 and 4.(With inputs from agencies)
