Google Doodle Celebrates Mexican Artist And Lithographer José Guadalupe Posada On His 172Nd Birthday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle has commemorated Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada on his 172 birth anniversary.

He is widely considered one of Mexico's most influential graphic artists as his work helped inspire the development of graphic art in the 20th century's Doodle artwork inspired by lithographic depictions of skeletons depicts the Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada in the center with 'Google' written in the backdrop. This doodle spans the region of Mexico read: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirms subscription model for Google's Next-Gen AI, Bard AdvanceThe Mexican artist's visions were ahead of his time as he etched the origins of graphic design into art history.

Early lifeGuadalupe Posada spent his childhood working on farms and in pottery factories where he developed his creativity as an artist. Later he got enrolled in La Academia Municipal de Dibujo de Aguascalientes which is the Municipal Drawing Academy of Aguascalientes. The aspiring artist and lithographer began an apprenticeship in 1968 and learned lithography and engraving read: Following Google Maps for 'fastest route'? You may end up on stairsCareerGuadalupe Posada joined a local newspaper in Aguascalientes three year later where he worked as a political cartoonist. He took charge of this opportunity to share his work with a wider audience, though it functioned for 11 issues only. Following this, he set up his own lithography workshop and pursued teaching at a secondary school read: WhatsApp backups to impact Google Drive storage: What it means for usersThe Mexican artist bought a printing press in 1876 and began to collaborate with several newspapers. The years following his work on the printing press were very productive as he made iconic lithographs during this time. The lithographs had depictions of the great flood of León as well.

Also read: Google parent Alphabet ad revenue disappoints, CapEx up; shares sink 6%The lithographer gained popularity for his animated skeletons, which were used to make political and social critiques. Some of his renowned works like La Calavera Catrina are still famous today due to their association with Día de los Muertos.

A museum dedicated to his work has been built in his hometown of Aguascalientes .



MENAFN01022024007365015876ID1107800437