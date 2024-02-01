               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mumbai: Unknown Person Threatens Police With Bombs At 6 Locations


2/1/2024 11:00:34 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Friday received a threat message from an unknown person. According to the cops, the message said that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are tracing the message sender.(More details awaited)

MENAFN01022024007365015876ID1107800434

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search