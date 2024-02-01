OTT Releases This Week: From Marvel To Hanuman Movies, Web Series For Weekend Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This week's OTT releases feature a diverse array of content across various platforms. The list includes Saindhav, The Forest Ranger, Miss Perfect, and HanuMan the complete list below:HanuManSet in the fictional village of Anjanadari, the film 'HanuMan' centres around a young man who acquires the extraordinary powers of Lord Hanuman Sajja takes on the lead role, supported by a cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. According to reports, Zee5 has secured the OTT rights for 'Hanuman,' and the movie is expected to be released in February 2024 those anticipating the theatrical release on OTT, \"Saindhav,\" starring Vacation, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, may arrive on Prime Video around February 2, though an official confirmation is awaited Forest RangerAdditionally, Lionsgate Play is set to release \"The Forest Ranger\" on February 2, featuring Josh Holloway as a Texas Ranger recruited by British Intelligence, embarking on a thrilling mission with MI6 agent Gemma Arterton Netflix, viewers can anticipate international offerings like the Spanish film \"Fame After Fame\" and the Taiwanese series“Let's Talk about CHU” released on February 1.Furthermore,“Dee & Friends in Oz” and the Brazilian film \"Luz: The Light of Heart\" are set to debut on February 5. On February 8, the Spanish series \"Alpha Males Season 2\" is scheduled for release Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in prominent roles, 'The Marvels' is set to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 7.This highly anticipated film promises to showcase the talents of its stellar cast and offers an exciting addition to the platform's lineup for viewers to enjoy PerfectDisney Plus Hotstar brings“Miss Perfect,” a Telugu comedy family drama series starring Lavanya Tripathi and Abhijeet Duddala, available in multiple languages starting February 2.Mr. & Mrs. SmithMeanwhile, Prime Video offers the spy comedy series \"Mr. & Mrs. Smith\" in English, starring Donald Glover and Maya Arskine, also releasing on February 2.

