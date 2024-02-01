Shamita Shetty turns 45: 7 stylish attires from the actress' closet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shamita Shetty, sister of Shilpa Shetty best known for her films 'Zeher', 'Cash' turns 45 today. She is a fashion icon in it's own right. Here are 7 best looks of her
Shamita Shetty looks stunning in this bright orange, leather ensemble
In this green lehenga, she rocks the perfect Indian look. With an emerald studded choker and mangtika, her look is praise worthy
This bright red gown, her bright red lips makes the look as perfect as possible
In this purple long emsemble, Shamita Shetty looks gorgeous and glamourous
This black printed saree and as statement choker adds to her overall glam look
She rocks the 'Off-shoulder', thigh-slit gown and looks so classy
Shamita Shetty looks pretty in this pink organza saree. The statement earrnings adds to the overall charm of the look
