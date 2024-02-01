               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shamita Shetty Turns 45: 7 Stylish Attires From The Actress' Closet


2/1/2024 11:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shamita Shetty, sister of Shilpa Shetty best known for her films 'Zeher', 'Cash' turns 45 today. She is a fashion icon in it's own right. Here are 7 best looks of her

In Orange

Shamita Shetty looks stunning in this bright orange, leather ensemble

Traditional Lehenga

In this green lehenga, she rocks the perfect Indian look. With an emerald studded choker and mangtika, her look is praise worthy

Ruling Hearts with Red

This bright red gown, her bright red lips makes the look as perfect as possible

In Purple

In this purple long emsemble, Shamita Shetty looks gorgeous and glamourous

Beautiful in Black

This black printed saree and as statement choker adds to her overall glam look

Yellow Gown

She rocks the 'Off-shoulder', thigh-slit gown and looks so classy

Pretty in Pink

Shamita Shetty looks pretty in this pink organza saree. The statement earrnings adds to the overall charm of the look

