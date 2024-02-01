7 ways to take break from Social Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taking a break from social media can benefit your mental health and overall well-being. Here are seven ways to do it.

Rediscover or develop hobbies that don't involve social media. This could be reading, painting, hiking, or any activity you enjoy.

Allocate specific time slots for social media use, and strictly adhere to those limits. Once your designated time is up, log out and focus on other activities.

Choose specific areas or times where social media is off-limits. For example, make your bedroom a social media-free zone or avoid using it during meals.

Consider temporarily deleting social media apps from your phone. This adds an extra step to accessing them and can help break the habit of mindless scrolling.

Schedule frequent "digital detox" days to withdraw from social media and technology. Relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy yourself.

Disable non-essential notifications on your phone or other devices. This reduces the constant interruptions and urges to check social media.



Spend more time with friends and family in person. Face-to-face conversations and activities can provide a more meaningful and fulfilling social experience.