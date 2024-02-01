Vivek Agnihotri Graced With Doctorate At ADYPU Convocation, Names Five Gurus In His Life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is an accomplished filmmaker in Indian cinema and his films are based on true-life stories that represent society and the public. His true-life stories, 'The Tashkent Files', 'The Kashmir Files', and 'The Vaccine War', left a lasting influence on the audience. While the 'Kashmir files' stunned the country and won multiple accolades, including the renowned National Film Award, the latter recognizes the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine.

Aside from being a filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has made an impact on people's thoughts and the generation of today through his work, for which he was recently awarded a Doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's speech

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri delivered an outstanding speech at the ADYPU Convocation 2024 ceremony. He said, "I'd like to quickly share five life lessons with you." I speak what I practice, drawing from my life's invaluable lessons, and on this auspicious occasion, I feel compelled to express my gratitude to my Pro five profound teachers, five institutions that have shaped my understanding of life, and any little success or influence I have achieved is due to these five gurus: my first teacher, my schools, colleges, and institutions. I was taught the value of specialism and obtaining a degree. My second instructor was my time spent in management. My third teacher was Cinema. My fourth teacher was Power Spirituality. My fifth and final learning is that there are no rules."

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri just debuted his next great opus at a major event in Bangalore. The highly awaited project, titled 'Parva,' promises to be an epic cinematic trip based on the novel 'Parva' written by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious undertaking is slated to be a three-part blockbuster trilogy that will secure its place in Indian cinema history.