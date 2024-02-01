Kerala News LIVE:  CPM State Secretariat Meeting Will Be Held Today In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:25 am: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

Kannur: Confusion surrounds the income and expenditure of the Nava Kerala Sadas in the Kannur and Azhikode constituencies. While it's reported that Azhikode received Rs 40 lakh through sponsorship, details about its utilization remain elusive. Notably, no sponsorship was secured for the event in Kannur, and the government did not allocate any funds. The confusion lies in response to KSU leader Mohammad Shammas' RTI request.

9:00 am: Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Kerala has received Rs 2,744 crore from the Central Government for the development of railway in the state. He was speaking at a press meet in New Delhi on Thursday (Feb 1).

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included this provision in her interim budget. He said that during the UPA regime, only Rs 372 crore was allotted to Kerala.



8:32 am: Pinarayi govt moves motion against Centre in Assembly

The state government will bring a motion against the Centre today in the assembly. There is criticism that the centre is squeezing Kerala economically in the motion presented by the Finance Minister.

8:15 am:

CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

The CPM state secretariat will have a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today. The situation may be discussed in the meeting following the announcement of an inquiry by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan