(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is estimated to increase by USD 80.46 billion from 2023-2028. The market's growth momentum will progressing at a CAGR of 30.75% .

A few prominent vendors that offer electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the market are ABB Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Alfen NV, BYD Co. Ltd., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, LS Power Development LLC, PG and E Corp., Phihong USA Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Shenzhen ATESS Power, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., The Mobility House GmbH, TotalEnergies SE, and Webasto SE and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading

Discover some insights on

historic period (2018-2022) and Forecast size

(2024 to 2028) before buying the full report

-

Request a sample report



Shell plc: The company offers broad ranging electric charging solutions like charging points, chargers, and electric fluids For details on the companies and their offerings –

Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on Method (Fast charger and Slow charger), Type (AC and DC), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The

fast charger segment is poised for significant growth. Fast chargers, employing direct current (DC), bypass an EV's onboard charger, enabling rapid charging in under 20 minutes. With manufacturers prioritizing fast-charging infrastructure to address range anxiety among EV owners, this segment anticipates high growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the global

market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

APAC will contribute 63% to the growth

during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2018

to 2028 -

Download a Sample Report

Government initiatives supporting EV charging station installation

are pivotal in driving market growth. With high demand for EVs globally, governments worldwide are incentivizing environmentally friendly transportation, offering subsidies and schemes like India's FAME India initiative. Such efforts to expand charging infrastructure, exemplified by India's plan for 2,636 stations, fuel market expansion in the forecast period.

Powering EV charging stations through renewable energy emerge as the latest trend fueling the growth, however, factors such as the

lack of standardized charging networks and adequate electricity may hamper the growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market report?



CAGR

during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size and its contribution to

the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of this

industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the market vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications



The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure industry experiences growth driven by increasing EV adoption and government initiatives worldwide. Key elements include diverse charging technologies like fast charging and level 2 charging, operated by charging infrastructure providers and manufacturers. The market encompasses deployment, management, and integration of charging stations, with a focus on standards, grid integration, and smart solutions, reflecting ongoing expansion and investment in EV charging infrastructure.

Related Reports:

The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor Market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,960.3 million and the EV traction motor market size forecast is set to increase CAGR of 16.73% between 2022 and 2027.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,840.14 million.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus

on emerging market trends and provide

actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio