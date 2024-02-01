Fraudster Booked For Posing As UP BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 2 (IANS) A man posing as senior BJP functionary has been booked for tricking deputy labour commissioner of Azamgarh zone into arranging food, lodging and vehicle for 12 people for three days in Ballia, claiming that they were guests of party UP chief.

The fraudster, who identified himself as A K Singh of Ballia unit of BJP, called up deputy labour commissioner Rajesh Kumar of Azamgarh zone and sought the favours on January 28.

The unsuspecting official directed the district law officer of Ballia to arrange the same. After the matter came to light, the party conducted an inquiry and found the man to be an imposter.

Following this, in charge headquarters state unit of the BJP, Hazratganj Bharat Dixit filed a complaint with Hazratganj police.

"As per norms, the state president writes to the officials concerned if there was any such need and the same is informed to the officials through letter or fax. No letter or fax was sent to the deputy labour commissioner," Dixit said.

He said the fraudster misused the name of the UP BJP chief.

SHO Hazratganj, Vikram Singh said police have registered a case of forgery and committing a wrong that may bring bad name for a person/office bearer.

