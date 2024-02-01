Bounteous And Accolite Join Forces, Forming Global Leader In Digital Transformation Services

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Merger strengthens end-to-end digital experience, commerce, and engineering capabilities on a global scale

CHICAGO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperiences -Bounteous , a digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands and Accolite Digital , a leading digital engineering, cloud, data & AI services provider, have announced their merger, creating a new end-to-end digital transformation services consultancy that partners with leading brands around the globe to co-innovate and drive exceptional client outcomes.





The combined company will be headquartered out of Chicago with offices across North America, Europe, Asia and will be 5,000 people strong, with 1,200+ in North America, 3,400 + in APAC and 400+ in Europe. Post the merger, the company serves over 300 Fortune 1,000 and high growth clients, solving their mission critical problems. With this merger, the company will be amongst the world's leading digital transformation consultancies.

Keith Schwartz will serve as CEO and Leela Kaza will serve as Co-CEO of the combined entity, where they will work together to further their mission of empowering businesses worldwide to compete more successfully in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Clients will benefit from a comprehensive range of AI & Data, Cloud, Customer Experience & Martech, Digital Commerce, and Product Engineering solutions. With an experienced, scaled and diverse team of experts across the globe, clients will have access to the right talent to deliver excellence, regardless of location.

The new entity boasts an impressive roster of accreditations, certified teams, and awards across Adobe, Acquia, AWS, Azure, Google, Murex, Olo, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake and more. Among their notable achievements, the new entity shines with its Adobe partnership, a Gold Solution and Specialized Partner who recently received its eighth specialization, and a distinguished collaboration with AWS, underscored by nearly 300 accreditations and a track record of empowering more than 50 AWS customers.

The combined entity will serve top global companies helping to navigate their most complex challenges across industries like Banking, Financial, and Insurance; Consumer Goods and Retail; Healthcare; Logistics; Restaurant and Convenience; Telecommunications; Technology; and Travel & Hospitality.

“This combination accelerates the realization of the vision Bounteous has been working toward since our founding: to become the world's preeminent digital innovation partner. Accolite shares our obsession with customer success and has an admirable track record of creating lasting value and impact for their clients,” said Keith Schwartz, Co-Founder and CEO of Bounteous.“Together, we are re-shaping the landscape of digital transformation and helping businesses adapt and succeed in the age of the connected customer.“

“As customer demands become increasingly complex, businesses need a technology partner who can see the bigger picture and deliver solutions that help them win in their category,” said Leela Kaza, Founder and CEO of Accolite.“With the digital innovation mastery of Bounteous combined with Accolite's digital engineering expertise and talent across North America, EMEA, and APAC, we are uniquely positioned to empower our clients to create extraordinary customer experiences that inspire genuine brand appreciation and long-term loyalty. This combination also fulfills our stated goal of becoming one of the top digital engineering firms in the world.”

Both companies are backed by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth.

Prasad Chintamaneni, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital, said,“This merger is a testament to the scale and quality of the work both Accolite and Bounteous have delivered to clients over the years. We see tremendous growth potential in the combination of these two companies, both of which bring impressive, blue-chip customer rosters, world-class digital consulting and engineering capabilities and a deep commitment to innovation. The technology, skills and global delivery capabilities represented here create a highly attractive digital transformation partner for C-suite leaders at the biggest brands in the world.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit .

About Accolite

Accolite is a leading Digital Engineering, Cloud and Data & AI services provider that delivers robust digital transformation initiatives to Global 2000 customers. Accolite provides these services to the banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. Accolite has 3,000 professionals globally and a presence across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit .

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $45 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit .

