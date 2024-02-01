Controversial Online Safety Bill Becomes Law

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The controversial Online Safety Bill has become law with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana endorsing the certificate on the Online Safety Bill which was passed in Parliament with amendments following the two-day debate.

Accordingly, the said Bill will come into effect as the Online Safety Act No.9 of 2024.

Local and international human rights groups, media groups and diplomats had raised concerns over the Online Safety Bill.

The Speaker also endorsed the certificate on National Hydrographic Bill passed on January 9th with amendments and the Contempt of a Court, Tribunal or Institution Bill passed on January 10th with amendments. (Colombo Gazette)