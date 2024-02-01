RCUAC Challenge Shield “For The Love Of The Game”

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



The 2024 edition of the RCUAC Challenge Shield is set to light up the Royal College Pool on Sunday, the 11th of February 2024. The initiative by the Royal College Union Aquatic Club (RCUAC), is organized under the theme,“For the Love of the Game”.

A total of 30 Water Polo teams, from 15 leading schools and clubs are to take part in this tournament. The tournament is dedicated to develop junior Water Polo in Sri Lanka. The introduction of the Under 9 category is a historic one and will bring a new wave of aquatic athletes to compete in a team sport.

The format of the tournament has been designed to provide opportunity for all teams. The DJ and Papare band will amplify the cheers from each school as they compete for a place in the final. The lunch break will feature a half time show which promises to keep your toes tapping to mean beats and voices hoarse from singing along to your favorite tunes.

The organizers are also keen to minimize single use plastics at the event. Aqua Fresh provides the ideal solution in having water dispensers for players and fans alike, providing hydration to everyone at the event throughout the day in an environmentally friendly manner.

While all the excitement takes place in the pool area, the car park will be transformed into a carnival space, comprising vendors with a variety of food, drinks, clothing and fun experiences. It is an ideal day out for families and friends, to enjoy a wide variety of interests with laughter and joy, and everyone reminiscing the good old times at the Royal College pool premises.

The last event for the day is the Royal College Masters Team vs. S. Thomas' College Masters team, an over 25 age group match played in the best spirits of the game. Many years after fierce competitions between these great teams they lock horns once more at the Royal College pool.

The schools participating are Bishops College, Visaka Vidyalaya, Ladies College, Museus College, Colombo International School, Gateway College, S. Thomas' College, Nalanda College, St. John's College, Thurstan College, D.S Senanayake College, Zahira College, Royal College, RCUAC, OTSC, VVOGA and BCOGA.

The sponsors supporting the event are Silver Sponsors SLIIT and the Royal College Batch of 2003. The co-sponsors in their respective categories are TNL Now, Quadrangle, thepapare, Shutter K1000, Access Water, Bairaha, Jetwing Hotels and Nehemiah Consultants.

Photo by Brian Dharmasena/ThePapare