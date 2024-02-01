Covina, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Uveal Melanoma Market size was valued at about USD 1.5 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% to extend a value of USD 2.5 Billion by 2034.”

What is Uveal Melanoma?

Market Overview:

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Uveal melanoma is a rare and potentially serious type of cancer that occurs in the eye. It specifically affects the uvea, which is the middle layer of the eye that includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. The choroid is the most common site for uveal melanoma. Uveal melanoma arises from the pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) within the uvea. It's important to note that uveal melanoma is distinct from skin melanoma, as they have different origins and genetic characteristics.

Common symptoms of uveal melanoma may include blurred vision, floaters, and flashes of light, and changes in the size or shape of the pupil. Detection and diagnosis typically involve a comprehensive eye examination, including imaging studies. Treatment options for uveal melanoma may include surgery, radiation therapy, and, in some cases, targeted therapies or immunotherapies. The prognosis can vary depending on various factors, such as the size and location of the tumor, as well as the individual's overall health. Given its rarity, ongoing research and innovations in the medical field aim to improve early detection methods and develop more effective treatments for uveal melanoma.

Restrain Factors:



Lack of awareness.

Genetic complexity.

Low incidence.

Risk of recurrence.

Side-effects of treatment. Limited funding for research.

Report scope: