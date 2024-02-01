Markets For Makers Presents Valentine's Market Extravaganza In Downtown LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Markets for Makers, a renowned event series dedicated to supporting local artisans and small businesses, is thrilled to announce its Valentine's Market taking place on February 3rd and 4th at the California Market Center in Downtown Los Angeles.This eagerly anticipated event will showcase over 100 makers, offering a diverse array of handcrafted and unique items including clothing (both new and vintage), accessories, jewelry, decor, art, ceramics, and more. The Valentine's Market is a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, providing an exceptional opportunity for attendees to discover one-of-a-kind treasures.Date: February 3rd & 4th, 2024Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pmLocation: California Market Center, DTLAIn addition to the incredible shopping experience, Markets for Makers has curated a range of Valentine's-themed DIY stations, ensuring a festive atmosphere for all attendees. Capture cherished moments at photo booths, indulge in delectable snacks, and immerse yourself in the vibrant community spirit of this family-friendly event.VIP and General Admission ticket-holders will receive complimentary tote bags, adding an extra touch of exclusivity to their market adventure. Notably, children under 12 can join the festivities for free, making this event an ideal outing for families looking to celebrate the season together.For tickets and more information, please visit href="://" rel="external nofollow" marketsformakers/los-angeles-market-for-makersFollow Markets for Makers on their website ( ) and Instagram ( ) for the latest updates and sneak peeks of the incredible offerings that await at the Valentine's Market in Downtown LA.Don't miss this opportunity to support local artisans, indulge in a unique shopping experience, and celebrate love and creativity at Markets for Makers' Valentine's Market in Los Angeles.About Markets for Makers:Markets for Makers is an event series that travels across the country, creating vibrant marketplaces to support local artisans and small businesses. With a focus on handcrafted and unique items, Markets for Makers connects communities with talented makers, fostering a sense of creativity and community.

