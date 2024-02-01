(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has noted North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement at a joint January 29 press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that“ today it's Ukraine; tomorrow it could be Taiwan ,” as he urged countries to take seriously the consequences for NATO security arising from China's military buildup and the fact that the war in Ukraine is bringing China and Russia closer.

“It is highly significant that following the 2023 NATO Summit last July, and including at this press conference, Secretary General Stoltenberg has continued to express concern over security across the Taiwan Strait and call on NATO member states to accord due attention to the challenges that China poses to the rules-based international order,” MOFA said in a press release.

“MOFA emphasizes that as a responsible and democratic member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the governments and charitable organizations of other countries to assist Ukraine with the reconstruction of basic infrastructure, resettlement of displaced people, and other humanitarian assistance.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, Taiwan's defense ministry condemned China's“arbitrary” unilateral adjustments to the M503 path, which it said will increase tensions and compromise security in the Taiwan Strait, and urged it to immediately reverse its decision.

MOFA strongly condemns China's unilateral announcement of M503 southbound flight route adjustment and W122 and W123 eastbound flight route activation.

“Without holding prior consultations with Taiwan in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations, the Civil Aviation Administration of China made a unilateral announcement on January 30 in effect revoking the 2015 cross-strait agreement on the M503, W122, and W123 flight routes,” MOFA announced.“This not only seriously jeopardizes aviation safety, peace, and stability in the region but also undermines mutual trust and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemns China in the strongest terms and demands that it immediately engage Taiwan in negotiations.”

MOFA's strong condemnation of China's action noted:

“Section 4.2.6 of ICAO's Air Traffic Services Planning Manual stipulates that changes to any route network should be made only after they have been coordinated with all parties concerned. Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration is the sole competent authority for the Taipei Flight Information Region, which lies next to the M503 route. China's announcement of changing a related route network without prior consultations with Taiwan constitutes a serious violation of ICAO regulations and underscores China's irresponsible authoritarian nature.”

This heavy-handed and unreasonable act by China, as well as its virtually daily flying of surveillance balloons into Taiwan's airspace since Taiwan's presidential election, says MOFA,” have gravely impacted regional aviation safety and cross-strait peace and stability, signifying a change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.”

MOFA has strongly urged the international community to pay due attention to this matter and jointly demand that China promptly negotiate with Taiwan on the activation of these new flight routes. If it does not negotiate to manage potential aviation risks, China must bear full responsibility.

US Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee , issued the following statement regarding the People's Republic of China's (PRC) recent destabilizing actions in the Taiwan Strait.

“The PRC's unilateral decision to adjust a disputed flight path in the Taiwan Strait is dangerous and provocative, representing yet another concerning example of Beijing's unrelenting efforts to coerce Taipei. This move only serves to heighten security risks, undermine aviation safety, and threaten cross-Strait stability. I urge Beijing to reverse this decision immediately and engage in talks with Taipei.

“It is no coincidence that this action is being taken within weeks of a free and fair election in Taiwan, the result of which Beijing had made abundantly clear was not its preferred outcome. The United States remains firm in our commitment to stand with the people of Taiwan and their right to determine their own future.”

Taiwan continues to reiterate that it will do its utmost to work hand in hand with European nations, the United States and other like-minded partners to safeguard the international security order and jointly counter threats and challenges from authoritarian regimes.

