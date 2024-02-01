(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) THAILAND / CHINA, (TV BRICS) – Thailand and China signed a visa waiver agreement to facilitate business travel and promote tourism between the two countries.

According to the agreement between the two sides, the permanent lifting of visa requirements for citizens of the two countries will begin from 1 March.

At the press conference, Thai foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara praised the potential for increased bilateral exchanges and said that the agreement reflects close co-operation and long-standing relationship between the two Asian countries.

“It is a symbol of our strong friendship and trust, which is evident at all levels. I am confident that travelling between our countries will become more convenient and help to boost the tourism industry,” the official added in the presence of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

According to the host minister, the two nations intend to support each other in all areas, including key areas such as trade, investment, security and culture.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister admitted that the mutual visa waiver officially opens a new stage in bilateral trade and“the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand will undoubtedly increase significantly.” He also reaffirmed mutual determination to work towards building“a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future.”

The post Thailand – China signed mutual visa-free travel agreement appeared first on Caribbean News Global .