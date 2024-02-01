Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st February 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,703.9 3.0% 9.6% RSISX USD Index 1,675.4 3.0% 9.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 9,757.1 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.4 # of Traded Companies 67 Traded Shares (mn)/d 9,204 # of Companies (Up) 23 Total Trades (#/d) 4,700 # of Companies (Down) 27 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,713 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,934 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 2.220 15.0% 19.4% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.630 14.5% 14.5% Modern Construction Mat. (UCM) IMCM 0.690 11.3% 16.9% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 15.400 10.0% 29.4% Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM) HTVM 6.500 8.3% 8.3% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM) IBPM 3.160 -34.2% -36.8% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 2.200 -15.4% -15.4% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.440 -15.4% 2.3% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 1.150 -14.2% -14.2% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.900 -12.6% 30.4% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,259.7 1,711.9 23.2% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 938.5 711.0 9.6% Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM) IFCM 865.0 655.3 8.9% Ashur International Bank BASH 858.0 650.0 8.8% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 775.5 587.5 7.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,750 6,197.1 4,694.8 63.5% Industry 1,143 2,081.3 1,576.7 21.3% Hotels&Tourism 225 446.7 338.4 4.6% Telecom 123 406.3 307.8 4.2% Agriculture 49 347.4 263.2 3.6% Services 362 270.8 205.2 2.8% Insurance 41 7.3 5.5 0.1% Investment 7 0.2 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 4,700 9,757.1 7,391.7 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



The total number of transactions increased 46% in January compared to December to 19.6 K. The total trading volume of the ISX decreased 29% month-on-month in January to IQD58.8 bn. Excluding the cross transactions, monthly trading volume showed a 13% m/m growth, reaching IQD39.8 bn in January.

Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Jan. 28. The company decided in its recent AGM (Dec. 24) to distribute IQD0.49 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 4.4% dividend yield. AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) invited its shareholders, who have not received their cash dividends for previous years, to visit the company's headquarters to receive their dividends.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



New shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI), resulting from the capital increase through a 19.9% rights issue to IQD301.0 bn, resumed trading on Jan. 30.

New shares of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI), resulting from the capital increase through a 2.86% bonus issue to IQD257.1 bn, resumed trading on Jan. 30.

Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Feb. 1 after holding its AGM on Jan. 27 in which they discussed and approved electing nine original and nine alternative board members. Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) resumed trading on Feb. 1 after holding its AGM on Jan. 25 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Jan. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 4 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) starting Feb. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and distributing IQD0.5 cash dividend per share.

