Ukrainians Acquire About 4.4 Thousand New Light Vehicles In Jan 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January 2024, about 4.4 new light motor vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 47% higher compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrautoprom Ukrainian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In contrast to pre-war January 2021, Ukraine's demand for new light motor vehicles reduced by 24%. However, nearly the same volume of sales was recorded back in January 2017.

Last month Toyota was ranked first, having sold 764 new light motor vehicles in the Ukrainian market (+31% compared to January 2023).

Renault took second place with 504 car registrations (+2.6 times), followed by Volkswagen (476 car registrations, +133%), Skoda (312 car registrations, +33%) and Nissan (188 car registrations, +4.6 times).

In January 2024, the best-selling car model was Renault Duster, which was chosen by 479 customers.

A reminder that Ukrainians acquired about 61,000 new light motor vehicles in 2023, totaling more than UAH 105.5 billion.