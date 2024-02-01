Reminder: Deadline To Apply For Historic Conservation Funding Fast Approaching

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California reminds interested farmers and ranchers that they have until March 22, 2024 , to apply for the NRCS Conservation Stewardship Program

(CSP).

"I want to encourage all producers in California to benefit from NRCS California's historic investment in CSP this Fiscal Year," said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez. "With the addition of the Inflation Reduction Act, we will be investing a record breaking $18 million in federal funding to help producers address their unique resources concerns and help them achieve their stewardship goals through this popular program.

CSP provides producers an opportunity to earn payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities integrated within their agricultural operations. CSP enhancements like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, and buffer strips help producers improve soil health while protecting water quality. Other CSP activities help sustain and increase pollinator and beneficial insect habitats in harmony with agriculture production on their land.

Technical Assistance

NRCS offers conservation technical assistance at no cost to give producers personalized advice and information, based on the latest science and research, to help them make informed decisions. If a producer chooses to take the next step towards improving their operations, NRCS staff can work with them to develop a free, personalized conservation plan, with conservation practices that can help them reach their agricultural production and conservation goals.

The voluntary conservation plan defines and explains existing resources in a simple, easy to understand manner. Typically, the plan will include land use maps, soil information, inventory of resources, engineering notes, and other supporting information. One benefit to landowners who work with an NRCS professional conservationist to develop a plan is an increased potential for participating in financial assistance programs and is a good first step in the overall process.

Historically Underserved Producer Benefits

Special provisions are also available for

historically underserved producers . NRCS sets aside CSP funds for historically underserved producers.

NRCS has provided leadership in a partnership effort to help America's private landowners and managers conserve their soil, water, and other natural resources since 1935.

Contact: Jonathan Groveman, [email protected]

