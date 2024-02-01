NBA Commissioner Adam Silver To Present Sen. Bill Bradley With John C. Whitehead Leadership Award At Youth INC Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What: Youth INC, a leading capacity builder dedicated to strengthening youth development organizations, will honor Senator Bill Bradley with the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will present the award during a special ceremony. Following the presentation, David Ushery of NBC 4 New York will moderate a fireside chat with Senator Bradley, who will discuss his documentary“Rolling Along: An American Story” and share insights from his life.



Who:



.Senator Bill Bradley

.Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner

.David Ushery, NBC 4 New York



When: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Where: The Edison Ballroom, 240 W 47th Street, New York, NY 10036



Visual Opportunities:



.Photo opportunities with Senator Bill Bradley, Adam Silver and other special guests.

.Captivating moments during the award presentation and fireside chat.



RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP to Krystalle Shoy, (202) 422-3841 or ...



Social Media: Follow the event on social media with our hashtags #CEL24 and #RaisingOurCity, and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



Additional Information:



Background: Youth INC's Celebration Gala is the organization's signature event, through which it raises funds annually to equip nonprofit leaders with the tools and resources required to build strong and sustainable youth development organizations. The John C. Whitehead Leadership Award is Youth INC's highest honor, named after the late philanthropist and civic leader, a founding member of Youth INC's National Advisory Board, and a mentor to its founder, Steve Orr. The award is presented to individuals who exemplify outstanding commitment to philanthropy and community leadership.



As Youth INC closes out nearly three decades of service to New York City, it has helped thousands of nonprofit leaders build impactful community-based organizations that collectively champion over a million young people. Over the years, Celebration Gala has been instrumental in enabling Youth INC to raise over $125 million to support this vital work.



About Youth INC: Youth INC is a network of 80+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 250,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $125 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit .

Krystalle Campo Shoy

Chief Marketing Officer, Youth INC

+1 202-422-3841

...